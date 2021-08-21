Pakistan's KP province to block sim cards of unvaccinated people: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 22 (ANI): Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced that it would soon block the sim cards of unvaccinated people in five districts of the Peshawar division, a media report said.



The state government has announced the deadline till August 31.

The government has asked the residents of Peshawar, Mohmand, Khyber, Charsadda and Nowshera districts to receive the shots of the Covid-19 vaccine before the expiry of the August 31 deadline, Dawn reported.

The announcement came after nearly 20 new deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the province.

"We are starting a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive in Peshawar division today (Saturday). The mobile SIMs of those, who fail to receive the vaccine jabs by Aug 31, will be blocked," Dawn quoted Commissioner of the Peshawar division Riaz Khan Mehsud as saying.

"The district administrations will ensure the enforcement of Covid-19 SOPs, including the use of face mask, adherence to social and distancing rules, and hand hygiene by the people, to prevent the spread of the virus," he added, Dawn reported.

Peshawar has a 12.6 per cent positivity rate of coronavirus while Nowshera and Charsadda have less than five per cent but officials claim that people of these districts are highly mobile. (ANI)

