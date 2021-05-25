Pakistan's literacy rate remained stagnant in 2019-20: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): Pakistan's literacy rate for 10 years and above remained stagnant at 60 per cent in 2019-20 compared to the finding of the calendar year 2014-15, according to a countrywide survey.



A total of 14 per cent of households in various districts of Pakistan experienced moderate food insecurity while 2 per cent witnessed severe food insecurity in the country, according to Pakistan's Social and Living Standard Measurement (PSLM) survey for 2019-20.

This survey was conducted with a sample of 6,500 blocks and 19,500 households, in a bid to gauge the condition of the districts with respect to the human development dimensions like education and health and living standards, The News International reported.

PSLM survey found the overall situation to be satisfactory in Punjab province. However, in other provinces situation is poor in the majority of districts with some exceptions.

According to the survey, the net enrollments at all education levels in provinces has either remained stagnant or shown decreasing trends. On one hand, enrollments at all levels are highest in Punjab, on the other hand, it is lowest in Balochistan.

32 per cent of children aged 5-16 years are currently out of school. The highest percentage of out-of-school children is in Balochistan with 47 per cent and lowest in Punjab with 26 per cent.

As per the PSLM survey, Pakistan has shown poor results in other socio-economic indicators as well. (ANI)

