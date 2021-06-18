Pakistan's Punjab, Sindh face COVID-19 vaccine shortages

Punjab [Pakistan], June 19 (ANI): Amid the growing concern of COVID-19 in Pakistan, Sindh and Pakistan, two of the most populated provinces of the country are witnessing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.



Citing Pakistan's Punjab Health Ministry sources, The News International reported that only four out of 23 vaccination centres are administering vaccines, adding that the number of vaccination centres had been reduced due to a shortage of the jabs.

It further reported that vaccines are now only being administered at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Expo Centre, Minar-e-Pakistan, and Railway Dispensary. Prior to the shortage, 60,000-50,000 people were being inoculated daily, while on June 16, 35,625 jabs were administered, and on June 17, 23,425 people were inoculated.

Nearly 40 per cent of Sindh's vaccination centres halt inoculations, as per the publication.

In response to queries regarding reports of vaccine shortages and closures of centres, Dawn reported that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that only 225 mobile vaccination units had been temporarily shut, which should not be confused with vaccination centres.

Sindh Health Department spokesperson Mehar Khursheed confirmed that the province was facing a shortage of vaccines, but blamed the Centre for inadequate supply. She did not, however, have any information on the number of vaccine centres that had to temporarily close or their timings curtailed due to the shortage.

According to the provincial health department, as many as 55,728 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered on Thursday, taking the total number of shots administered to over 2.8 million, or 8.13 per cent of the population. (ANI)

