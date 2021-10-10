Pakistan's Sindh facing gas shortage, supply to non-export companies suspended

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 10 (ANI): Pakistan's Sindh Province is witnessing a severe gas crisis and it intensified further as the companies suspended gas supply to non-export industries for three days, reported local media.



Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Sindh is facing a severe shortage of gas pressure along with the shortage of RLNG (re-gasified liquefied natural gas) supply, reported Geo News.

Due to the crisis, gas supply to private power plants, including non-export industries has been suspended till Monday. It is expected to be restored on Monday morning.

SSGC has said that the crisis emerged due to a delay in the arrival of LNG ships.

"The arrival of LNG ships has been delayed due to rough sea conditions and that the load is being distributed under a load management plan," the SSGC spokesperson said.

But the spokesperson vowed to provide uninterrupted gas to domestic consumers.

However, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) rejected SSGC's decision to suspend gas to industries for three days.

As the gas supply was halted to the industries, businessmen asked the SSGC to immediately restore supply.

CNG stations in Sindh were also ordered by the SSGC to remain closed for three days. (ANI)

