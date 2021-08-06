  1. Sify.com
  4. Pak's active COVID-19 cases tally nears 80,000

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 6th, 2021, 12:25:08hrs
Representative Image

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 6 (ANI): Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases has neared 80,000 as the country has a total of 79,992 active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Pakistan has reported 4,745 positive coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has a positivity rate of 8.18 per cent.
Due to rising cases, Sindh province is under lockdown till August 8 while Punjab imposed partial lockdown, Pakistan's Geo News reported.
Pakistan is indicating a sharp rise in coronavirus cases as a day earlier it reported the positivity rate of above 9 per cent for the first time in three months. The country's last highest recorded positivity rate was 9.12 per cent on May 10, the media report said on Friday. (ANI)

