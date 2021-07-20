Pak's Balochistan faces sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

Quetta [Balochistan], July 20 (ANI): The Balochistan government has expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases during its fourth wave in the province.



Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the province had reached 12 per cent because the people were showing a casual attitude towards vaccination.

"Now it is the responsibility of the people to protect themselves from coronavirus and get vaccinated," Dawn quoted Shahwani as saying.

He said the coronavirus cases had been rising in Balochistan over the past 10 days. Cases had increased to 9.1 per cent in Quetta this month while in Gwadar 29 per cent of cases were reported during the last one month. Cases were also reported from Turbat, Panjgur, Nasirabad, Lasbela and other districts.

Shahwani expressed concern that the percentage of recovery of COVID-19 patients had also come down from 98 per cent to 94 per cent, reported Dawn.

Shahwani said the Balochistan government had decided not to allow people to enter offices and picnic points from August 1 if they did not get themselves vaccinated by July 31.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan has recorded a total of 991,727 COVID-19 cases, 22,811 COVID-19 deaths. (ANI)

