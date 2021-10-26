Pak's big lie propaganda to mark Oct 27 as Black Day

A number of activities including rallies and different events have been planned for the day. Banners, inscribed with the Black Day messages and pictures of prominent Kashmiri leaders, have been placed on key junctions and roads of the Pakistan federal capital to exhibit unity with the people of Kashmir, Express Tribune reported.

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) A typically desperate Pakistan government trying to obfuscate mounting domestic problems will resort to disinformation by pumping up the volume on promoting false propaganda to mark October 27 as the 'Black Day' to push its agenda on Kashmir.

In parallel, its foreign office has asked all its missions overseas to aggressively spread anti India agitprop to highlight the so called atrocities by India in Kashmir. All this is not new but with an imperilled Pakistan deep in an economic trough, this vulgar promotion of the big lie is being given a filip.

Pakistanis and Kashmiris, living in any part of the world, would observe the day in a befitting manner, reminding the UN resolutions passed by its Security Council, the report said.

The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has chalked out a comprehensive programme for observing the day with a renewed spirit, while the provincial governments have also planned various activities to mark the day, the report said.

Pakistani missions abroad would also organise events and engage with the diaspora, local parliamentarians, think-tanks and other relevant people to highlight significance of the day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its missions abroad, will also publish editorials and opinion pieces in foreign press.

In the federal and provincial capitals, documentaries would be played on large screens installed at key places.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at the district and tehsil levels across the country, the report said.

