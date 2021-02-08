Pak's Covid-19 death toll crosses 12k mark

Islamabad, Feb 8 (IANS) In a grim milestone, Pakistan's overall coronavirus death toll crossed the 12,000 mark on Monday, after the country registered 59 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The new deaths increased the total toll to 12,026, Geo News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, majority of the fatalities were registered in Sindh province, followed by Punjab.