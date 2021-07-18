Pak's institute releases incorrect map of Afghanistan; eliminates huge part of Badakhshan province

The Afghanistan Times on Saturday pointed out "Pakistan's vicious intentions regarding Wakhan corridor" stating that it is such a disappointment that the neighbours of Afghanistan instead of cooperating for sustainable peace in the country- that could benefit all regional countries as well- leave no stone unturned to cause damage to this war-torn country.Prior to that, the Russian Foreign Ministry has conducted a similar action. Later on, it published a correction note saying that the interactive map of the world Earth globe as presented here is schematic and may not provide an accurate representation of national borders. But fortunately, for both times, these evil efforts faced strong reactions and criticism by the Afghans, reported Afghanistan Times.Afghanistan is a hub- that connects Central Asia with South Asia including Pakistan- it is called the heart of Asia. Pamir- Wakhan is a vital geographical location.The publication also quoted a social media user Sayedullah,"No one can take our Wakhan from us, The people on both side of the line are chanting for Great Afghanistan- that also include people from the other side of the so called Duran Crossing- Pashtunkhwa."Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.Emphasising that the security situation in Afghanistan is fluid and deteriorating, Earlier Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said, "Taliban need to cease violence and there should be an end to the bloodshed. More than 200,000 Afghan civilians are displaced already. There is an active fight going on between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in 200 districts out of total 375. There is also trouble in 18 border districts that share a border with several countries Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran."Afghan envoy to India says that Afghan forces are giving tough fight and regained nearly 10 districts in last 3 days and things will be back in control in coming days.As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments earlier have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.Meanwhile, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them.Pakistan has denied these claims despite overwhelming evidence to prove otherwise.Additionally, Pakistan ministers and officials, then and now, issue statements proving that Pakistan hosts and supports the Taliban. (ANI)