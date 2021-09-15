Pak's ISI trained terror module busted in Delhi: Operatives trained under Lieutenant rank officer near Gwadar Port

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): A day after the Delhi Police busted a Pakistan's ISI trained terror module that has been closely managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, an investigation into the matter has revealed that the operatives were trained under a major or Lieutenant rank officer named Ghazi.



According to the sources, Ghazi had two subordinates named Jabbar and Hamza.

The police had arrested six operatives of Pakistan's ISI-trained terror module.

Two accused Zeeshan Qamar and Osama informed the police that they were taken to Pakistan on boats and they reached Jioni near Gwadar port in Pakistan after several short sea-journeys, changing boats several times, according to the accused.

There they were received by one Pakistani who took them to a farmhouse in Thatta area of Sindh province in Pakistan.

There were three Pakistani nationals in the farmhouse. Two of these, Jabbar and Hamza imparted training to them. Both of them were from Pakistan Army as they wore military uniforms. Hamza use to wear civilian clothes but was widely respected in the camp.

They imparted training to these two accused Zeeshan Qamar and Osama in making bombs and IEDs and committing arson with the help of items of daily use. They were also trained in handling and use of small firearms and AK-47s.

The terror operatives include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, and Md Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh has been remanded for 14-day by the police.

The other two accused Zeeshan Qamar and Mohammad Amir Javed will be presented before the court today.

Delhi Police had said the latest imported weapons, Italian pistols, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the arrested persons. Police said the accused were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Interrogation of the arrested persons and further investigation is underway.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday has busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six operatives, including two Pakistani-trained terrorists.

The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police. (ANI)