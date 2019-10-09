Pala gets new legislator after 5 decades

For the last five decades, late K.M. Mani, the founder-chief of the KC(M)represented Pala in the Kerala Assembly, held the record for the longest-serving Legislator. In fact, in 2006, 2011 and 2016 elections, Mani had defeated Kappan in the Assembly polls.

With this win the strength of the Nationalist Congress Party in the 140-member Assembly has gone up to three and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has touched 91.

"I am not in the running for a Minister's post and the present nominee of our party will continue," said Kappen, dismissing speculations that he being the Treasurer of the state NCP, will replace Minister of Transport A.K. Saseendran.

Kappen's victory has come as a jolt to the Congress-led UDF, as at recent Lok Sabha polls, the UDF candidate had secured over 33,000 vote lead from this Assembly constituency. This victory has given a boost to the LDF in view of the bypolls to five Assembly constituencies in the state on October 21.