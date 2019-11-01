Palakkad rape case: BJP leader Rajasekharan sits on hunger strike seeking justice for victims

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Kerala BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Friday took part in a day-long hunger strike demanding justice for two minor sisters who were allegedly sexually assaulted in 2017 in Walayar.

Several other party leaders and people were also present at the protest site.Earlier on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met and assured all support to the family of the victims.On the same day, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had also taken out a protest march at the state secretariat after a special court acquitted the three accused in the alleged sexual assault case.Three persons had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl inside latter's house in Palakkad. A Special Court last week acquitted the three accused.The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu in the case and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.The 13-year-old minor girl had allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger 9-year-old girl was found dead almost two months later. The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault. (ANI)