Palakkad rape case: Kerala CM assures support to victims' family

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday met and assured all support to the family of two minor girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Walayar town of Palakkad in 2017.

The three persons had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl inside latter's house in Palakkad.



A Special Court last week acquitted the three accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar in 2017.

The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu in the case and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The 13-year-old minor girl had allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger 9-year-old girl was found dead almost two months later. The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault. (ANI)

