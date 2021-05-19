Palaniswami calls for special assistance to unorganized sector

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly and former Chief Minister E. Palaniswami has called upon the government to provide special assistance to people from the unorganized sector. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said that the workers should be given special assistance of Rs 2000 and rations.

He said that people from the unorganized sector like daily wage earners, auto-rickshaw drivers, hairdressers, pavement vendors, handloom and powerloom weavers, workers in the fireworks and match industries, and people in construction and other such activities were given financial assistance of Rs 1000 each. He added that ration was also provided to workers during the first wave of the pandemic when he was the Chief Minister.

Palaniswami said that no such initiatives have been taken up by the government now even though the workers are severely affected in the second wave of the pandemic.

Unlike in the past when the DMK and the AIADMK used to settle scores with each other after ascending to power, Stalin has taken an inclusive path and has even included former health minister MR Vijayabhaskar in the 13-member all party legislature committee to monitor Covid-19. This is considered a major initiative by the Chief Minister that could change Tamil Nadu politics.

--IANS

