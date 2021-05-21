Palaniswami seeks probe into death of Cuddalore Covid patient

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday demanded a detailed probe into the reported death of a Covid-19 patient at Cuddalore Government Hospital on Thursday allegedly due to removal of oxygen and ventilator support.

In a press statement, he, referring to a video circulating on social media in this regard, called upon the government to take legal action against those responsible. He also asked the government to provide a solatium to the family of the dead person.