Palaniswami, Stalin file nomination papers for TN polls

Palaniswami has won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami on Monday filed nomination from his native Edappadi in this district for the April 6 assembly polls.

The chief minister, who walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office, submitted his required papers.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin too filed his nomination for from the city's Kolathur constituency, from where he is seeking a third term.

Accompanied by senior party leader and Harbour constituency MLA PK Sekar Babu, Stalin filed his nomination papers at Ayanavaram.

The DMK chief has been representing the constituency since 2011 and is seeking another term, even as his party is keen to capture power by defeating the ruling AIADMK which has been in the ruling saddle for the last ten years.