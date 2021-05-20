Palaniswami urges PM to order search for missing fishers

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order Indian Navy and Air Force to carry out a search for nine missing fishermen.

In a letter to Modi, the AIADMK Joint Coordinator Palaniswami said nine fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district left for deep sea for fishing on April 29, 2021.