Palaniswami urges TN govt to provide free data to students

In a statement, the senior leader said that the previous AIADMK government led by him had launched the scheme in January 2021 and had covered 9.7 lakh students of the state.

Chennai, July 13 (IANS) AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, E.K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday urged the state government to revive the scheme of providing free 2GB data to students of government colleges, polytechnics and government-aided colleges.

He said that the scheme was in operation till April 2021, adding that the poor students of the state are not in a position now to renew the cards by spending Rs 200 or Rs 400 a month.

Palaniswami called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to get the cards of 2 GB capacity (per day) renewed and distributed among the students.

Palaniswami also said that the students of the state are in confusion over whether the educational institutions will be reopened soon or if online classes would continue. He called upon the state government to clear the apprehensions of the student community in this regard.

--IANS

aal/arm