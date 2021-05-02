Palaniswami's seat leads Stalin's in NOTA votes

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) A total of 167 voters in Edappadi assembly constituency have rejected all the contesting candidates including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.
As per Election Commission data, 167 voters in Edappadi seat have pressed the NOTA, or None of The Above candidates, button in the EVMs on April 6.
Palaniswami, also the Joint Coordinator of the AIADMK, has built up a comfortable lead of about 20,000 votes against his nearest rival, T. Sambathkumar of the DMK.
On the other hand, 110 voters of Kolathur assembly constituency have pressed the NOTA button and rejecting the contesting candidates including DMK President M.K. Stalin.
--IANS
vj/vd