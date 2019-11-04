Palarivattom overbridge scam: High Court grants bail to four accused

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to the four accused in Palarivattom bridge scam case including former Public Works Secretary T O Suraj.

The former Public Works Secretary, Road and Bridges Corporation Assistant General Manager MT Thankachan and RDS company owner Sumit Goyal were granted bail while former KITCO manager Benny Paul was granted bail with conditions by the court.



Former Public Works Department Secretary TO Suraj was arrested by Vigilance department on August 30.

The Vigilance Department had last month informed the High Court of Kerala that there would be more arrests in the scam.

Earlier this month, the head of the investigation team which is probing the Palarivattom bridge scam was replaced by the vigilance authorities in the state.

The Vigilance Director found that despite strong evidence against former minister Ibrahim Kunju, no action was taken by the head of the investigation team for two months.

The state government had earlier submitted to the court that the bridge was constructed in such a manner that would endanger the lives of the public. (ANI)

