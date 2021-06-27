Palestine calls for int'l sanctions against Israel

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that it supports an Amnesty International report issued on June 24 saying Israeli security forces committed violations against the Palestinians, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramallah, June 27 (IANS) Palestine has called for imposing international sanctions against Israel to stop its policies against the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"Israel doesn't care about reports issued by credible international organizations like Amnesty International, which considers Israeli practices the most heinous forms of racial discrimination against the Palestinians," the Ministry statement said.

The statement also slammed the US and the European Union for not exerting serious pressure on the Israeli government to stop its practices against the Palestinians.

On June 24, the Amnesty International report said that Israeli police carried out "a catalogue of violations against Palestinians across Israel and occupied East Jerusalem".

The report said the violations included "unlawful force against peaceful protesters, sweeping mass arrest and subjecting detainees to torture and other ill-treatment".

There has been no immediate response from Israeli police to the Amnesty International report.

--IANS

ksk/