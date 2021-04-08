Palestine condemns Israeli move to build settlement units

"It violates all UN Resolutions that condemn settlements, especially Resolution 2334 which affirmed that all forms of settlements on Palestinian lands are illegal," Abu Rudeineh said.

Ramallah, April 8 (IANS) Palestine has condemned Israel's decision to build 540 new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Har Homa, south of East Jerusalem.

He accused Israel of working to "impose facts on the ground and prevent the establishment of a contiguous Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital".

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that the country has approved the construction of 540 housing units in the Jewish settlement of Har Homa (known to Palestinians as Jabal Abu Ghneim).

The report said it is the first time that a settlement plan is being approved since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Har Homa is located in some of the last lands connecting the West Bank and East Jerusalem which the Palestinians regard as the capital of their future state.

Peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians remained stalled since it stopped in the spring of 2014 when the US sponsored it for nine months and ended without any breakthrough due to deep differences on the settlements, East Jerusalem, and the borders of a future Palestinian state.

--IANS

ksk/