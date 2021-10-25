Palestine condemns Israeli plan to build new settlement homes

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Palestine on Sunday condemned Israel for issuing tenders to construct 1,355 new housing units in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.



The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that "putting tenders to build more than 1,355 settlement units is an official Israeli persistence to keep constructing settlements in the Palestinian territories."

The statement added that the ongoing settlement building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem "is a blatant disregard for the international and the U.S. positions which reject settlements."

It warned of the repercussion "of the disastrous settlement projects on the chances of achieving peace based on the principle of the two-state solution."

The statement held the Israeli government "fully and directly responsible for the consequences of its decisions which violated all the red lines."

On Sunday, the Israeli media reported that Israel issued tenders for the construction of around 1,355 new housing units in the existing West Bank settlements. (ANI/Xinhua)

