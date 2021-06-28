Palestine confirms first 2 cases of Delta variant

In a statement on Sunday, al-Kaila said that the two infected girls hailed from the West Bank cities of Qalqilya and Salfit, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The two infected girls came from the United Arab Emirates through Jordan," the Minister said, adding that they have been put under medical quarantine and tests have been taken from others who had contact with them.

She called on the Palestinians to immediately fill the online application for getting vaccinated, adding that the vaccine would reduce the serious symptoms of Covid-19.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said it recorded 82 new cases, nine in the West Bank and 73 in the Gaza Strip, which increased the overall infection tally to 313,520

The death toll rose to 3,827 with one new fatality.

A total of 482,695 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to official figures.

