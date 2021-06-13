Palestine sees collective recovery from Covid

"The West Bank and the Gaza Strip witnessed a decline in the (daily) positive cases and fatalities," al-Kaila told state radio Voice of Palestine on Saturday.

Ramallah, June 13 (IANS) Palestine has recently witnessed a collective recovery from Covid-19, according to Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila.

"It is necessary to keep following the health protocol to combat coronavirus," she added.

Meanwhile, al-Kaila said about 30 per cent of the Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip have been vaccinated, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We need to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population to reach herd immunity," the Minister noted.

"The Palestinian government signed contracts to purchase 4 million (Covid-19) doses ... in order to prepare for opening all sectors by the end of August," she added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 183 new cases -- 10 in the West Bank and 173 in the Gaza Strip --, increasing the overall infection tally to 311,018.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the infectious disease rose by two to 3,798.

--IANS

ksk/