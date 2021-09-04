Palestine urges US to reopen Consulate in E.Jerusalem

"We call on Washington to accelerate the implementation of what it has promised, mainly reopening the US Consulate in East Jerusalem and removing Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from the list of terrorism," Ishtaye said in a statement on Friday.

Ramallah, Sep 4 (IANS) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has called on US President Joe Biden's administration to fulfil its promises to the Palestinian Authority, including the reopening the American Consulate in East Jerusalem.

Ishtaye made the remarks at a meeting with a Democratic Party delegation in the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the statement.

He urged the delegation to exert more pressure on Israel to allow holding the parliamentary and presidential elections in East Jerusalem and the entire Palestinian territories without any restriction.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, Ishtaye explained to the delegation that the US-backed principle of the two-state solution "is in danger" due to the Israeli measures against the Palestinians, mainly settlement building and expansion.

Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war and continues to occupy it despite international criticism.

