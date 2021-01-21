Palestine's Abbas congratulates Biden

On Wednesday, Abbas expressed his "deep wishes for President Biden and Vice President Harris to succeed in confronting the big challenges", Xinhua news agency quoted state media reports as saying.

Ramallah, Jan 21 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Joe Biden for his inauguration as the new President of the US and Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

"We look forward to working together for peace and stability in the region and the world," the President said, adding that he expressed his readiness for launching a just and comprehensive peace process.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Hamas movement said that Biden must correct the historical path of the wrong and unfair policies towards the Palestinian people.

The movement's spokesman in Gaza Fawzi Barhoum said in a press statement that the new administration of Biden "must establish the principles of security and stability in the region".

