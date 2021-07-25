Palestinian diplomat slams 'inaction' towards Israel's violations

Palestine's envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour told the Voice of Palestine radio on Saturday that "international inaction gives Israel a license to do what it wants in the Palestinian territories without punishment", reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramallah, July 25 (IANS) A senior Palestinian diplomat has slammed what he termed as the international community's inaction towards the Israeli violations in the Palestinian territories.

He said that Israel continues its illegal actions against the Palestinians, mainly building settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and keeping the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Mansour announced that on July 28, the UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a session for an open dialogue on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, Saleh Ra'fat, member of the executive committee of Palestine Liberation Organization, told reporters that the Israeli assaults against the Palestinians are continuing and never stop.

"Israeli soldiers killed on Friday night a 17-year-old boy. The Israeli measures are carried on every day against our people in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip," Ra'fat said.

He added that Palestinian contacts are continuing with the International Criminal Court, international institutions and friendly countries "to impose sanctions on Israel to force it to stop violations in Palestine".

--IANS

ksk/