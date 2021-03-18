Palestinian factions agree to boost national partnership

"The leaders of the factions discussed for two days the national issues and the dangers that the Palestinian cause is facing," the statement said on Wednesday, adding that they also discussed issues on holding the elections and strengthening the national partnership.

Gaza City, March 18 (IANS) Leaders of 14 Palestinian factions have agreed to strengthen the national partnership during the second round of the two-day intra-national dialogue held in Egypt, according to an official statement issued here.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian factions, including President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party and the Gaza Strip's ruling party Islamic Hamas movement, gathered in Cairo for the dialogue in a bid to overcome obstacles to the upcoming elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Representatives of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission (PCEC) also joined the dialogue.

"The leaders agreed on the solutions for the outstanding issues in a bid to guarantee high transparency and integrity for the electoral process in the Palestinian territories," it said.

The leaders reiterated the legal and political unity of the Palestinian territories and the necessity for the elections that will take place in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the 14 factions signed a code of honour, saying they will respect the results of the elections, ensure the standards of integrity and transparency, cooperate with the PCEC to organise free and fair elections, and respect the role of the Palestinian police in securing the electoral process, according to the statement.

In the first round of the dialogue in Cairo last month, the leaders of the factions agreed to hold the general elections as scheduled.

They also agreed to set up an electoral court, which will include judges from East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In January, President Abbas announced that the 2021 general elections will include the legislative elections on May 22, the presidential elections on July 31, and the elections of the Palestinian National Council, the highest decision-making body of the Palestine Liberation Organization, on August 31.

The last Palestinian presidential elections were held in March 2005, and the legislative elections in January 2006.

The internal Palestinian division between Hamas and Fatah began in 2007 when Hamas forcibly took over the Gaza Strip from Fatah.

Since then, the Palestinian territories have been split into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and the Fatah-dominated West Bank.

--IANS

ksk/