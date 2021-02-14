Palestinian factions agree to form unity govt after polls

Jibril Rajoub, Secretary-General of the Fatah Central Committee, told reporters here on Saturday that the unity government will comprise representatives from all the Palestinian factions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramallah, Feb 14 (IANS) Palestinian factions have agreed to form a unity coalition government after the upcoming general elections, according to a senior official of the ruling Fatah party.

In the intra-Palestinian national dialogue that ended in Egypt's capital Cairo on the evening of February 9, leaders of 14 factions, including the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas-led Fatah party, agreed to hold the elections.

In a decree issued in January, the President announced that the 2021 general election will include legislative elections on May 22, presidential elections on July 31, and the Palestinian National Council elections on Aug. 31.

"The agreement stipulates the legislative elections will culminate in the formation of a national coalition government that will implement the agreed mechanisms to end the internal division," Rajoub said.

He said the unity government will work on the path of unity of all the state institutions and agencies.

"It will draw up a unified policy that is based on justice and equality in all Palestinian districts," he added.

The last Palestinian presidential elections were held in March 2005 and the legislative elections in January 2006.

The internal Palestinian division between Hamas and Fatah began in 2007 when Hamas forcibly took over the Gaza Strip from Fatah.

