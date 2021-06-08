Palestinian factions to gather in Cairo for fresh talks

They confirmed in separate statements on Monday that Egypt sent official invitations to the factions' leaders to join the dialogue, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramallah, June 8 (IANS) Palestinian factions have announced that their representative will soon head to Egypt's capital Cairo for a new round of intra-national dialogue aimed at resolving internal division.

Fatah party led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Islamic Hamas movement and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are among the factions that will join the dialogue in Cairo.

"The dialogue will focus on ending the internal division by forming an agreed-upon unity government to start the process of reconstruction in the Gaza Strip," Sabri Saidam, deputy secretary-general of Fatah's central committee, told Xinhua.

Palestinian sources said the sessions of the intra-national dialogue will start on Saturday.

Hamas' spokesman in Gaza Abdulatif al-Qanou'a said in a statement that the movement's chief Ismail Haniyeh will chair a delegation to the dialogue that will arrive in Cairo in the coming days.

"The dialogue will also focus on discussing the cease-fire between the Israeli occupier and the Palestinian factions," Khaled al-Batsh, a senior PIJ leader, told reporters, referring to the Egypt-brokered ceasefire that ended last month's 11-day bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

--IANS

ksk/