Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 20-year-old Mohammed Hassan from the Qusra village, southeast of Nablus, was killed on Saturday after being shot on his chest by Israeli soldiers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramallah, July 4 (IANS) A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, medical sourcess said.

Witnesses said that Hassan was at the roof of his house and died from a stray gunshot fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators in the village.

Besides Hassan, the Ministry said that two other Palestinian demonstrators were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers.

They were evacuated to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus for treatment.

Bashar al-Qaryouti, a Palestinian activist in the movement against Israeli settlement, told Xinhua that the clashes broke out in the village of Qusra after a group of settlers stormed there on Saturday afternoon.

"Over the past few weeks, the village has been subjected to daily attacks carried out by Israeli settlers who live in the nearby settlement outposts near Nablus," he said.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the development.

