Palestinian man killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: medics

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI): A Palestinian man was killed on Saturday by Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, reported Xinhua citing sources.



In a press statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 20-year-old Mohammed Hassan from the Qusra village, southeast of Nablus, was killed after being shot in his chest by Israeli soldiers.

According to the eyewitnesses, Hassan was at the roof of his house and died from a stray gunshot fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators in the village.

Besides Hassan's death, the health ministry said that two other Palestinian demonstrators were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers. They were evacuated to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus for treatment, Xinhua reported.

Bashar al-Qaryouti, a Palestinian activist in the movement against Israeli settlement, told Xinhua that the clashes broke out in the village of Qusra after a group of settlers stormed there Saturday afternoon.

"Over the past few weeks, the village has been subjected to daily attacks carried out by Israeli settlers who live in the nearby settlement outposts near Nablus," he said.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the death of Hassan. (ANI)

