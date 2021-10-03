Palestinian president, Israeli ministers discuss 'peace' process: Report

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday held talks with two Israeli ministers to discuss the peace process between the two sides in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.



During the meeting with Israeli Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz and Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej, Abbas said that it is important to end the Israeli occupation and achieve just and comprehensive peace in the region, through the implementation of international resolutions, the WAFA reported.

Abbas stressed the necessity of halting Israeli settlement, stopping raids on Palestinian towns and villages, and ceasing homes demolition and displacement of the Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

The two Israeli ministers explained to Abbas their position, which supports the two-state solution and the joint cooperation to build confidence between the two sides.

Meetings between Abbas and Israeli ministers and officials have been taking place over the past three months as the bilateral direct peace negotiations had been stalled since March 2014.

The US-sponsored talks between Israel and the Palestinians stopped in 2014 following disagreements on Israeli settlement and the recognition of establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 border.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since. (ANI/Xinhua)



