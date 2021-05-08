Palestinian Prez blames Israel for E.Jerusalem clashes

"Israel is fully responsible for the repercussions of the dangerous developments, mainly the escalated Israeli assaults on our people in East Jerusalem," Abbas said in a televised speech aired on Palestine TV on Friday.

Ramallah, May 8 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has held the Israeli government responsible for the recent clashes in East Jerusalem.

He also said that Palestine will request from the UN Security Council to convene soon to discuss the situation in East Jerusalem, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Friday, Palestinian and Israeli media sources said that clashes broke out between Palestinian worshippers and the Israeli police at al-Aqsa Mosque in the old city in East Jerusalem.

Palestinian sources said that Israeli police forces stormed the yards of al-Aqsa Mosque and fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters to disperse dozens of prayers that were demonstrating against Israel.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that at least 53 Palestinian worshippers were injured and many others were arrested.

Six Israeli policemen were injured, according to media reports.

Earlier in the day, stones were hurled at Israeli officers and vehicles in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, while fireworks were also set off.

At least 15 people were arrested, according to the Israeli police.

Sheikh Jarrah is located in the Arab eastern part of Jerusalem, north of the Old City.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the central disputes in the Middle East conflict.

Israel claims Jerusalem as its "eternal and indivisible capital", while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as their capital.

