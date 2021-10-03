Palestinian Prez to go for other choices if Israel rejects 2-state solution

The official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) said that Abbas made the remarks during a meeting held with representatives of Bethlehem and Hebron at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Ramallah, Oct 3 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Israel's rejection of the two-state solution will oblige the Palestinians to go for other political choices.

According to WAFA report, Abbas told the representatives that Israel's rejection of the two-state solution will "force us to go for other options", reports Xinhua news agency.

"We will ask for the implementation of the UN Security Council's resolution passed in 1947, or go to the one democratic state on the land of historic Palestine in which the full political and civil rights of the Palestinians are gained," Abbas added.

The President called on the international community to help the Palestinians get their legitimate rights and pressure Israel to stop its policies against the Palestinians.

Direct peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, which were sponsored by the US for nine months, had stopped in 2014 following deep disagreements on Israeli settlement and the recognition of establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 border.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since.

--IANS

ksk/