Palestinian Prez urges Israel to start new political track

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting with his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ramallah, Oct 29 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Israel to start a new political track based on the two-state solution, and implement the steps of trust-building between the two sides.

"We are extending our hands to the Israelis to start implementing the steps of trust-building and then start a political track based on the principle of the two-state solution," Xinhua news agency quoted Abbas as saying.

He affirmed that the Palestinian side will not resort to violence at all "because it is not the policy of the Palestinian people", adding that the Palestinian people can't keep living under the Israeli occupation forever.

Meanwhile, Abbas warned that the Palestinian leadership has other options to go for in case Israel rejects to start a new political track based on the two-state solution.

For his part, Parmelin told Abbas that creating a political horizon is Switzerland's main concern, adding that his country is committed to supporting the dialogue between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

He also called for respecting international law and launching a political process that ends the conflict between the two sides.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since.

The Palestinians want to establish a Palestinian state on these territories.

--IANS

ksk/