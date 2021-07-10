Palestinian protesters injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers

The clashes broke out on Friday near the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramallah, July 10 (IANS) Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in several West Bank cities and villages, medics and witnesses said.

Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protesters, who threw stones at the soldiers, waved Palestinian flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans, said the witnesses.

Medics of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that at least 83 Palestinians were injured.

After Friday prayers, a demonstration broke out against a settlement outpost opposite Jabal Sabih, from which settlers had been evacuated a week ago.

Still, the Israeli army remained there for security considerations.

The residents demanded the Israeli army stationed at the outpost to completely evacuate it, remove the mobile homes, and return the lands to the original Palestinian owners.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians, including children, were affected by teargas shelling during clashes with the Israeli army in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya.

Other protests erupted in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, and Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, leaving dozens of people wounded.

