Palestinian shot dead after trying to stab soldier: Israeli army

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli troops on Sunday shot and killed a Palestinian after he attempted to stab a soldier in a West Bank crossroad, the military said.



The incident took place at the Gush Etzion Junction, a crossroad in a major settlement bloc south of Jerusalem.

An Israeli military spokesperson released a photo of three kitchen knives taped to a stick, saying it used for the attempted attack.

Video footage surfaced on Israeli media showed the suspect pulling an object from his pocket and starting to run towards a soldier before being shot and falling to the ground.

The army said he was "neutralized" and later confirmed he was dead.

No injuries among the Israeli forces were reported.

Over the past years, lone Palestinian attackers, usually not affiliated with any militant organization, have carried out a string of alleged stabbing, shooting, and car-ramming attacks against Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank. (ANI/Xinhua)

