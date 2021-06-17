Palestinian woman shot dead after attempted car-ramming attack

The incident took place outside the Palestinian town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem, on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jerusalem, June 17 (IANS) A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli troops in the West Bank after she attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack, the army said.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that the woman was identified as a 29-year-old resident of Abu Dis, a town east of Jerusalem.

The woman drove to a place adjacent to Hizma where soldiers were "securing engineering activity", before she attempted to run over the soldiers and exited her vehicle with a knife drawn, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

"The soldiers responded with fire toward the assailant and neutralised her," the statement read.

In a similar incident on June 12, a 28-year-old Palestinian woman, who was reportedly associated with the Islamic Hamas movement and had been jailed in 2016-2018 for a stabbing attempt, was shot dead by an Israeli security guard at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank.

She had approached the cars crossing at the checkpoint manned by Israeli border police and civilian security guards, and ran toward them holding a knife in her hand.

A civilian guard fired several bullets at the woman after she kept getting closer without heeding the guard's warning calls on her to stop.

--IANS

ksk/