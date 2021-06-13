Palestinian woman shot dead at West Bank checkpoint

Jerusalem, June 13 (IANS) A 28-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead by an Israeli security guard at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank, the Israeli police said.

On Saturday, the woman, a resident of the Palestinian refugee camp Aqabat Jaber near the city of Jericho, approached the cars crossing at the checkpoint manned by Israeli border police and civilian security guards, and ran toward them holding a knife in her hand, Xinhua news agency quote the police as saying.