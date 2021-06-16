Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli troops over attempted attack

Tel Aviv [Isreal], June 17 (ANI): Amid rise of tensions between Israel and Palestine, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have shot a Palestinian woman dead allegedly for attempting to carry out a car-ramming attack in the northeast of Jerusalem.



Palestinian media, which identified the victim as doctoral student Mai Afanah, 29, from Abu Dis, said she was shot and left bleeding at the scene of the incident on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

As per Times of Israel, the incident occurred at the Palestinian town of Hizme, northeast of Jerusalem amid increasingly frequent attacks in the West Bank.

"A terrorist tried to ram soldiers near Hizme and then attempted to carry out a stabbing," the IDF said in a statement. "There were no Israeli casualties and that the attacker had been neutralised."

On Saturday, a Palestinian woman was shot dead after she ran at guards manning a West Bank crossing brandishing a knife and ignored multiple calls to halt, police had said. The day before that, a Palestinian teen was killed during clashes with IDF soldiers in the northern West Bank.

Last Thursday, two officers in the Palestinian Authority's security service were shot dead in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces operating in the northern West Bank. A third Palestinian, a suspected member of the Islamic Jihad terror group who was the target of an Israeli arrest operation, was also killed in the firefight, TOI further reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli and Palestine witnessed their first violation of the ceasefire as Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday after Palestinians in the besieged enclave sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

On May 21, a ceasefire regime between Israel and the Gaza Strip took effect after 11 days of fighting during which hundreds of rockets were launched from both sides. (ANI)

