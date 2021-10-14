Palo Alto Networks unveils new Cloud location in India

The new Cloud location will enable organisations to benefit from direct, high-performance access to Palo Alto Networks' cloud solutions while allowing storage of their logs within Indian borders, the company said in a statement.

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Cyber security company Palo Alto Networks on Thursday said it has unveiled a new multi-Cloud location in India that will serve local and regional customers.

"India was chosen not only because of the country's mature cloud market and reliable infrastructure but also for accelerated digital transformation imposed by the pandemic," said Anil Valluri, regional vice president, India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks.

"With the government's Digital India initiative, this new cloud location is a step forward towards a safer and secure tomorrow, while also addressing data residency and privacy needs," Valluri added.

The new data location provides a global, cloud-delivered, community-driven approach to aggregated threat analysis while addressing data residency and privacy needs that are important among organisations in India, the company said.

