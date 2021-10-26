Pan India helpline for cyber crime, frauds launched

"The helpline number has been prominently published on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) portal. A banner link is also provided to directly lodge any complaint on the Cyber Crime Portal," Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Leena Nandan told media persons here on Tuesday.

The helpline and the prominent display of the link to lodge the complaints related to cyber crime are an endeavour of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Complaints of cyber fraud were regularly received on the NCH. The Department of Consumer Affairs, therefore, collaborated with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, for strengthening redressal of cyber fraud grievances on NCH.

Advocacy resources to raise awareness on cyber fraud have also been published on NCH platform. These include preventive measures for safeguarding against common cyber frauds like financial fraud, job fraud and matrimonial frauds.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has also provided a 'Knowledge base on Digital Payments' providing FAQs for various modes of digital payment like BHIM, Bharat QR, IMPS, Debit cards etc. It has been published on NCH platform. "NPCI has also started an online dispute resolution system for UPI complaints," Nandan said.

"Our Department is collaboratively working with stakeholders, including, TRAI, NPCI and I4C to protect consumers from cyber frauds and safeguard consumer rights. We have held the first meeting in September. With inputs from stakeholders, our operations will be even smoother," the Secretary Nandan said.

In addition, a number outreach and publicity activities have been undertaken to make consumers aware about their rights, consumer protection law& become cautious of unfair trade practices.A

Publicizing the National Consumer Helpline and to educate consumers on how to lodge consumer complaints has been the Department's prime focus. The Department's JaagoGraahakJaago tag line is widely recognized in the country.

