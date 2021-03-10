  1. Sify.com
Panama President receives Covid-19 vaccination

Last Updated: Wed, Mar 10th, 2021, 17:37:35hrs
Panama President receives Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday

Panama City [Panama], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said he had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as part of the country's vaccination program.

"I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Belisario Porras School... I am proud of the great team that is hosting the biggest vaccination day in history," the 68-year-old politician wrote on his Twitter page.
Currently Panama residents over 60 are being immunized against COVID-19.
Panama currently uses the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer / BioNTech for vaccination. In February, the Russian Embassy in the Central American country told Sputnik that Panama also intended to purchase Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and that the country's Ministry of Health was holding talks about that.
Overall, 345,236 cases of COVID-19, including 5,934 fatal cases, have been reported in the Central American country with a population of 4.2 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

