Panchayat candidate shot dead over land dispute

Police have lodged an FIR against Anil Yadav under Section 302 of IPC and launched a manhunt to nab him.

His family lodged a complaint against a history sheeter Anil Yadav a.k.a. Bhushi Yadav, accusing him of the murder.

Varanasi, April 12 (IANS) A former village head, Brijesh Yadav, also known as Pappu Yadav, who was seeking re-election, has been shot dead.

SP (rural) Amit Verma said: "Initial probe has revealed that Anil developed a grudge against Brijesh after the latter got a land registered from Anil's relatives. Anil wanted the land for himself."

Police officials said Brijesh and Anil were friends earlier and the deceased panchayat poll contestant was also a history-sheeter.

Brijesh was returning home on a motorcycle when he was attacked near an orchard on the way on Sunday. He received multiple bullet injuries and died on the way to the Trauma Centre of Banaras Hindu University.

"Before dying, he told his family that Anil had attacked him. His family members recorded a video of his statement, naming the accused," said the SP, adding that the family had given the video of his dying statement to police.

Senior police officials inspected the crime spot and heavy police force was deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused.

--IANS

amita/pgh