Panchayat clash in UP leaves 6 injured

Trouble had started on the night of April 26, when two youths allegedly scaled the wall of a house and tried to abduct the teenage daughter of a farmer.

The Barkatpur village panchayat had been convened to settle a harassment case on Wednesday evening.

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), May 6 (IANS) Six people were injured when violence broke out at a village panchayat in Bulandshahr district.

She raised an alarm, waking up her mother, who also started screaming. Their cries forced the youths to flee but they threatened the mother and daughter with dire consequences if they reported the incident to anyone.

The panchayat was called to settle the matter which involved people of different castes. Youths from upper caste allegedly started abusing the girl's relatives and pelting stones at them, leading to a clash between the two sides, which left six injured.

Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

According to inspector Ravi Singh, "We have received a police complaint and will file an FIR in the matter. Investigations are on."

Additional forces have been deployed in the village to prevent fallout of the incident.

--IANS

amita/in