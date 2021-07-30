  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Panchayat in MP proposes new Central Vista-like office; higher-ups say 'no'

Panchayat in MP proposes new Central Vista-like office; higher-ups say 'no'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 30th, 2021, 21:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Shahroz Afridi
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features