Panchayat polls: Covid norms go for a toss at counting centres in UP

The Supreme Court was assured by the State Election Commission, which also said that senior officials will ensure that Covid protocol is being strictly followed.

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Despite assurances of the Uttar Pradesh government that Covid rules will be strictly followed, scenes from the counting centres on Sunday showed social distancing and mask-wearing rules being violated in several districts.

However, as counting for the crucual Panchayat polls progressed, all safety protocols were demolished in the UP districts.

Clashes with the police were witnessed when attempts were made to ensure social distancing.

Shocking visuals surfaced on social media showing Covid-19 norms go for a toss at counting centres in UP.

Halfway through the counting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, once again, directed the district Magistrates and police chiefs to ensure social distancing during counting of votes.

In Kanpur, 14 agents tested positive for Covid in the antigen test outside the counting centre at Ghatampur, while 17 tested positive in Rampur.

Two agents tested positive in Hamirpur and eight in Balrampur. Four agents tested positive in Hathras.

All of them were removed from the counting centres.

--IANS

amita/sdr/