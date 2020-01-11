Panchkula organisation uses radium tapes to secure stray animals from night traffic

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): In an innovative initiative, a private organisation along with the local resident body of region has started a campaign to tie radium bands on stray cattle and dogs to keep them safe from road traffic during night hours.



A private association, Sarv Contractor Sangh (SCS) and Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Panchkula are tying radium bands with reflectors around the necks of cows and dogs.

These radium tapes are procured from Coimbatore.

More than 150 cows have been tied radium bands or tapes around their necks to make them visible at highway roads, the campaign volunteers said.

Sharing more details of the initiative, Ravinder Jhajharia, President of SCS, told ANI, "Our motivation behind this initiative is the security of animals and riders during night hours. We are using very high-quality radium tapes. One can see this tape from a very long distance. We had started tying tapes around necks of cows, dogs from December 31."

Apart from Panchkula, the organisation is also working in several parts of Chandigarh as well and plans to expand the campaign to make more animals safe. (ANI)

